Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting at the Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City.

One person was killed and 22 others were injured in the attack at Union Station last Wednesday.

The two charged with murder are Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays who are both in hospital being treated for injuries.

Officials declined to answer whether the men were being treated for gunshot wounds or other injuries.

The men did not know each other before the shooting, according to prosecutors.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said they were among several people arguing when Mays “pulled his handgun first almost immediately” and several others did the same.

Police say it was Miller’s gun that fired the shot that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 44.

People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally. Credit: AP

The new charges come after two teenagers were detained last week on gun-related counts.

“I do want you to understand — we seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day. Every single one,” Mr Peters Baker said.

“So while we’re not there yet on every single individual, we’re going to get there.”

Police said an argument among several people led to the shooting, which happened after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

The 22 people injured range in age from 8 to 47, according to police Chief Stacey Graves.

Ms Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two, was killed.

Singer Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 (£79,400) to a fundraiser for the family of Ms Lopez-Galvan.

The pop superstar is dating Travis Kelce who plays for the Chiefs, and her attendance at NFL games, including the final, has brought new fans to the sport.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know