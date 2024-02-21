Renowned artist Banksy could be about to see his identity revealed as a defamation High Court battle ensues.

The graffiti artist, whose satirical and political artwork has catapulted him to worldwide fame, was initially expected to concede the defamation lawsuit to avoid being publicly identified.

But Banksy has now filed defence documents at the High Court, increasing the chances of him having to be named in official legal records.

His co-defendant is Pest Control Ltd, the company which sells Banksy’s art.

Banksy's Valentine's Day Mascara. Credit: PA

Banksy's work has predominantly popped up in southern England, particularly London and Bristol.

Despite his true identity being shrouded in mystery, many have still attempted to guess who the artist is.

In 2008, it was alleged that Banksy is Bristol-born artist Robin Gunningham.

Art Attack presenter Neil Buchanan was forced to deny that he was Banksy in 2020 when a conspiracy theory went viral.

His art, including the now-demolished Brexit mural in Dover and the Valentine's Day Mascara in London, is worth millions of pounds.

In December, two people were arrested after a Banksy installation was removed from a pole in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The piece of street art – a traffic stop sign covered with three aircraft resembling military drones – was revealed at the intersection of Southampton Way and Commercial Way in Peckham, south-east London at midday on Friday, December 22.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…