Beyonce becomes first black woman to top Billboard's country chart

Beyonce has made history as the first Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

The US superstar released two tracks, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages, from the second act of her Renaissance project, after teasing the new music during a Super Bowl advert.

Texas Hold 'Em has soared to number one as the rest of the new music on Renaissance Act II, which appears to lean into a country theme, is set for a March 29 release.

The track also made her only the second solo female artist to have a song enter the chart at number one - Taylor Swift beat her to it in 2021 with her re-recordings of Love Story and All Too Well.

The star, keeping in theme with her new album, wore a white cowboy hat to the Grammy Awards. Credit: AP

Beyonce's chart-topping track makes her the first woman to reach number one on both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs since the lists began in 1958.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Morgan Wallen, and Ray Charles are the only other artists to have achieved this feat.

The new chart positions, announced on Tuesday, account for the seven days leading up to February 15.

After just four days following its release on February 11, Texas Hold 'Em was downloaded 39,000 times and streamed 19.2 million times in the US.

Fans have eagerly been anticipating a new project from Beyonce, who initially released Act i: Renaissance in July 2022, later revealing it was part of a three-act project.

In December, she released a new single titled My House to commemorate the “opening weekend” of the Renaissance tour film which followed the music superstar on her 39-date world tour of the Grammy-winning album.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce was a box office success, following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift with The Eras Tour film.

The music announcement comes months after the childhood home of Beyonce was saved from burning down after emergency crews were called to the Texan house on Christmas Day.

Beyonce’s family bought the home in 1982 and lived there until she was five years old.

