King Charles: Cards and messages of support have reduced me to tears

King Charles III with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace, London, for their first in-person audience since the King's diagnosis with cancer.

The King has held his first audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak since his cancer diagnosis was announced.

The audience, which was held in person at Buckingham Palace, was the first of the year.

This is in line with a pattern set by the late Queen for this time of year, and to allow the King time to recover from treatment for an enlarged prostate.

It is understood the prime minister had a brief personal call with the King soon after his cancer diagnosis was announced to "wish him well".

Mr Sunak was introduced by the new Equerry to the King, Lt Commander Will Thornton of the Fleet Air Arm, who was making his formal debut in the role.

On arrival, Mr Sunak said: “Good evening, Your Majesty. Very nice to see you. Wonderful to see you looking so well.”

The King joked: “It’s all done by mirrors.”

And the prime minister told him: “We’re all behind you. The country is behind you.”

The King told him: “I have had so many wonderful messages and cards. It’s reduced me to tears most of the time.

"I hear there’s been a lot more attention, interest on those main wonderful cancer charities. Many of which of which I have been patron of for years.”

The King, who has postponed all public duties and is being treated as an outpatient, is continuing to receive his Red Boxes and processing state documents.

He is also continuing to hold Privy Council meetings and held one in person this afternoon.

Weekly audiences with the prime minister have now resumed and it is understood arrangements will be made if the King is advised to minimise any in-person contact.

The King holds a weekly audience with the prime minister to discuss government matters and it is kept entirely private.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla leaving Clarence House following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis. Credit: PA

Buckingham Palace took the unusual step of allowing the cameras in to capture the very beginning of today's audience.

There appears to be an ambition for the King to remain visible while he is unable to undertake public engagements.

Cameras have also been allowed to capture him walking to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on a Sunday.

He has also been using the State Bentley with its large windows to travel between Clarence House and Buckingham Palace when in London.

