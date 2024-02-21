Labour claims there are "significant differences" between its calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and the Scottish National Party's proposals, which are set to be voted on in the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

Both parties are looking to rally support for their version of a call to stop in fighting in Gaza.

The key difference is that the Labour version calls for a “two-sided” ceasefire, the Shadow International Development Minister Lisa Nandy told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

“On the question of immediate ceasefire, there’s no difference," she said.

“But there are significant differences between our proposition and the SNP’s.

"We are clear that any ceasefire by definition must be two-sided, that Israel can’t be expected to lay down its weapons if Hamas doesn’t observe the terms of that ceasefire."

Sir Keir Starmer also takes issue with the SNP's reference in their wording to "the collective punishment of the Palestinian people".

The Labour leader had hoped his amendment would see off a major rebellion, stopping his MPs voting with the SNP.

However, the government has made things tricky for Labour by putting down its own amendment to the SNP motion, meaning that due to parliamentary protocol the Labour amendment might not even get chosen for debate.

This puts the Labour leader back in the difficult position he was in previously, as his MPs would have to vote either with the government, who do not go as far as calling for an immediate ceasefire, backing the SNP's position, or abstaining.

The Labour leadership will be concerned about the prospect of scenes we saw in November repeating themselves, when a similar SNP ceasefire motion led to 56 MPs rebelling against the party and ten frontbenchers resigning.

Wednesday's debate will take place as thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators are expected to take part in a rally outside Parliament.

Starmer first called for what was effectively an immediate ceasefire with different words on Sunday, when he said there needed to be a "ceasefire that lasts" during a speech in Scotland aimed at rallying votes for Scottish Labour.

He then changed the wording to an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" on Tuesday, in phrasing remarkably similar to that of the SNP, whose motions Labour have rejected.

Labour's language is slightly softer, with the party calling for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" that is observed by "all sides" and results in a "two-state solution" in the region.

The Conservatives meanwhile are calling for an "immediate humanitarian pause" and say that Israel has the "right to self-defence".

The shift in stance from the Labour party on Tuesday coincided with the US government toughening their wording on the conflict, as they called for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, in a draft UN Security Council resolution.

Previously the Americans had avoided the word "ceasefire" during UN votes on the war, but the new resolution calls for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, linked to the release of all hostages.

However, the US also vetoed a rival Algerian-drafted resolution asking for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, over concerns it could jeopardise its ongoing negotiations with Egypt, Israel and Qatar.

The Prince of Wales also intervened on Tuesday, calling for an end to fighting "as soon as possible" and increased humanitarian support for Gaza.

Does this vote actually mean anything?

More than 29,000 people have now died in Gaza since Hamas carried out attacks in Israel on October 7, and it's unlikely infighting between UK opposition parties will have any impact on the actions of the Israeli government.

Instead, the motion tabled by the SNP is seen by many as an attempt to divide the Labour party, in the same way it did in November when ten frontbenchers resigned over it.

The vote matters in the UK because of what it says about the Labour leader, as he tries to strike a balance between condemning the violence in Gaza and supporting Israel's right to defend itself and get its hostages back.

Sir Keir made it his mission to root out anti-semitism in the party, after a report by the UK's human rights watchdog found Labour responsible for "unlawful" acts of harassment and discrimination under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a ‘ceasefire that lasts’ in the Middle East while speaking in Glasgow Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

However, Sir Keir's efforts were put under fresh scrutiny last week after the Labour candidate in the Rochdale by-election made controversial comments about Israel, and Labour ultimately withdrew support for him.

On top of this, a February survey found the Labour Party's support amongst British Muslims has fallen drastically during this parliament, as criticism of the party's approach to the war in Gaza continues to mount.

The poll was described by senior Muslims within the Labour party as a "crisis point" for the relationship between the British Muslim community and Labour.

While Labour are ahead in the polls and on track for a general election victory, because of all of this and the growing divisions within the party over Gaza, Wednesday's vote will be a key test.

