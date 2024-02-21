Play Brightcove video

Watch as Dutch wildlife expert Freek Vonk dives into water to follow the newly discovered largest snake species in the world

Footage credit: Studio Freek, Amsterdam

Scientists have discovered the world's biggest snake species in the heart of the Amazon rainforest.

A giant anaconda, that had previously been undocumented, was recently discovered by TV wildlife presenter Professor Freek Vonk.

Captured on a National Geographic expedition, the giant snake measured 26 feet long and weighed around half a tonne.

Until now, four species of anacondas were known, with the largest being the green anaconda.

In a video shared on social media, Professor Vonk is seen swimming alongside the enormous anaconda, showing off his discovery. ''The biggest anaconda I've ever seen can be seen in the video, as thick as a car tire, eight meters long, and over 200 kg heavy - with a head as big as my head. From total awe and admiration a monster,'' he captioned the video.

