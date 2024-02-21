Actor Ewen MacIntosh, who was known for starring as Keith Bishop in the The Office, has died aged 50.

The comedian played the role in Ricky Gervais's original UK version of the popular TV series.

Gervais wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP."

MacIntosh's death was confirmed on social media by JustRight Management, who wrote: "With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.

"His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home.

"There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year."

Comedy TV channel Gold wrote on X: "We at GOLD are saddened to hear that Ewen MacIntosh has passed away at the age of 50.

"We loved him as Keith in The Office and were lucky enough to work with him over the years on the channel. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at such a difficult time."

The actor, who was born in Wales and educated in Derbyshire, starred in The Office from its first season in 2001 until it came to an end in 2003.

He also appeared on comedy series Miranda and Little Britain.

Ed Scott, a friend of the actor and CEO of Dodged A Bullet Music, said he was "devastated by the loss of [his] very good friend".

He continued: "He may have had a famous face known by millions as Keith from The Office but the person inside is what I will most remember.

"Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man. Sending love to his parents Sara and Ewen Sr, his brother Colin and his family, as well as his many friends and fans.

"Thanks to the incredible care and love provided by the wonderful medical staff and especially the nurses who all loved him when he brought a smile to their days.

"I saw first hand the empathy and incredible care they gave him was just so reassuring during the toughest of times and am forever grateful to them all. I will really miss you mate."

