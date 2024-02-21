UK sanctions the heads of Artic penal colony where Alexei Navalny died

Six individuals at the head of the Arctic penal colony where Alexei Navalny died have been sanctioned by the UK.

The men are now banned from the UK and subject to an asset freeze preventing UK companies and individuals from dealing with them.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said: “It’s clear that the Russian authorities saw Navalny as a threat and they tried repeatedly to silence him.

“FSB operatives poisoned him with Novichok in 2020, they imprisoned him for peaceful political activities, and they sent him to an Arctic penal colony. No-one should doubt the oppressive nature of the Russian system.

“That’s why we’re today sanctioning the most senior prison officials responsible for his custody in the penal colony where he spent his final months. Those responsible for Navalny’s brutal treatment should be under no illusion – we will hold them accountable.”

The imprisoned Russian opposition leader and vocal Putin critic was found dead on Friday, the state prison service announced.

Alexei Navalny's mother has filed a lawsuit at a court in the Arctic city of Salekhard contesting officials’ refusal to release her son’s body. Lyudmila Navalnaya has been trying to retrieve her son’s body since Saturday.

Navalny’s widow, Yulia, released a video Monday accusing the Kremlin of killing her husband and alleged the refusal to release his body was part of a cover-up.

Russian authorities say the cause of Navalny’s death is still unknown and refused to release his body for the next two weeks, as the preliminary inquest continues.

Arrests have been mounting in Russia after people gathered to mourn Navalny's death.

Police had detained 366 people across 12 Russian cities by Saturday night, according to the OVD-Info rights group that tracks political arrests and provides legal aid.

Those sanctioned are listed as the head of the penal colony, Colonel Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin, and his deputies:

– Lieutenant Colonel Sergey Nikolaevich Korzhov– Lieutenant Colonel Vasily Alexandrovich Vydrin– Lieutenant Colonel Vladimir Ivanovich Pilipchik– Lieutenant Colonel Aleksandr Vladimirovich Golyakov– Colonel Aleksandr Valerievich Obraztsov

