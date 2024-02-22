Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle under pressure - what happens next?

The Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle is under pressure over his handling of a debate on Gaza on Wednesday evening.

The vote resulted in MPs passing Labour’s amendment calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” amid scenes of chaos after Sir Lindsay Hoyle upended parliamentary convention by selecting Labour’s bid to amend an SNP motion on the Israel-Hamas war.

His decision sparked fury from the Conservative and SNP benches, some of whom stormed out of the chamber and accused him of helping Sir Keir Starmer avoid another damaging revolt over the Middle East issue.

Sir Lindsay issued an apology after a day of acrimony but continues to face calls to resign.

So what exactly is Sir Lindsay Hoyle's role and can he be sacked?

What is the Speaker of the House of Commons?

The Speaker of the House of Commons chairs debates that happen in the House of Commons chamber.

They control the debate, decide who can speak and chooses which amendments are debated and voted on.

The Speaker is an MP who has been elected to the position by other MPs.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has held the position since November 4, 2019, having been an MP for Chorley since 1997 and having served as Deputy Speaker to John Bercow for nine years.

When he took up the role he said it would be "an honour" to serve in Parliament, and added that the Speaker must be "trusted".

"I've a proven track record of being impartial, independent and fair," he said at the time.

Will the Speaker be sacked?

More than 30 MPs signed a parliamentary motion tabled by a Tory MP declaring no confidence in Sir Lindsay Hoyle following the chaos in the chamber on Wednesday.

The motion was presented as an early-day motion (EDM), which is a way for MPs to express their views and draw attention to specific events or campaigns.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Credit: PA

EDMs are rarely debated but they can generate huge amounts of public interest and media coverage depending on the issue.

The number of signatures does not impact whether or not an EDM will be debated.

Multiple MPs expressing their unhappiness over the Speaker's actions does not mean that he will be removed from office, but Sir Lindsay Hoyle's position is now in question and he may have to fight to win over his critics.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…