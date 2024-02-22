This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson. This week, Chris and Lizzie discuss Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles' first in person audience along with Prince Harry's response to his father's cancer diagnosis and whether he could be making a comeback to royal duties.

