Nazrin and Nina spoke ahead of the Oscars, set for March 10

On Unscripted, British writer, director and producer Nazrin Choudhury joins Nina Nannar.Nazrin's powerful short film Red, White and Blue is up for an Oscar for best live action short.With awards season in full flow, the pair talk about the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its wider implication for reproductive rights in America, as well as the lived experience of dual citizenship.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.