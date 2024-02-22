Every week 2-3 women are killed by a current or former partner, around 90 women every year. These extreme acts of violence are usually perpetrated by men, against women and in their own homes.

Yet, if a woman is stabbed to death in the street by a stranger the starting sentencing point for murder is 25 years. If she is stabbed and killed in her own kitchen by her partner: it’s just 15.

Julie Devey, Carole Gould and Elaine Newborough’s daughters were all killed in violent domestic attacks within the home. They regard this 10 year gap as an outrage, calling for sentencing for domestic homicides to be increased.

Their campaign has influenced a government public consultation on whether there should be a change in the law (https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/murder-sentencing/murder-sentencing-consultation). With it due to end on the 4th of March. ITV Tonight reporter Julie Etchingham has been investigating, whose side is the law on?

Julie Devey’s daughter, Poppy, was just 24 when she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Joe Atkinson, in their Leeds flat in 2019. He inflicted more than 70 knife and stab wounds on Poppy using a knife from their kitchen, resulting in over 100 injuries.

Carole Gould’s daughter Ellie was only 17 when she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in her home in 2019. 17 year old Thomas Griffiths stabbed Ellie 13 times in the neck.

Elaine Newborough joined Julie and Carole’s campaign for tougher sentences in domestic homicide cases after her daughter Megan was brutally murdered by her work colleague. Megan, 23, was strangled and had her throat cut 14 times by Ross McCullam at his home in Leicestershire in 2021.

As far as the families know, there had never been a history of physical violence prior to the attacks, but for Poppy and Ellie, there was evidence of controlling and coercive behaviour. Carole Gould said: “ She told me that he was becoming a bit controlling those last couple of weeks and we talked about it and I said to her, you do not want to go out with somebody Ellie who sounds like he's become obsessed with you. But I could never have imagined the danger she was in when I left to go to work that morning.”

The insidious often subtle nature of such control means it can be hard for women to realise the growing danger they are in.

Prof Jane Monkton-Smith, Forensic Criminologist specialising in Domestic Homicide said “Coercive control is the single biggest risk marker for future serious harm and homicide, the red flags start really, really early.”

Early intervention in abusive relationships can save lives and with this in mind the government made controlling and coercive behaviour a criminal offence in 2015.

Prof Jane Monkton-Smith suggests “There is a trigger event that may precede serious harm or homicide. In nearly every case that trigger event will be separation.”

With attempts to leave abusive relationships putting women at the highest possible risk, services which help them leave safely are vital.

Refuges around the country offer safety to women desperate to escape an abusive relationship.

Hetti Barkworth-Nanton is the Chair at Refuge. She told Julie: “ Refuge’s are there for those women and children who have to flee for their lives and they have nowhere else to go, we are absolutely at the front line under enormous pressure with more women coming forward for help.”

Julie visited a refuge called ‘I Choose Freedom’ where they house women at very high risk of being murdered by a current or former partner. She learns that every room is taken, leaving the refuge unable to take in more women who are desperately at risk.

Their CEO Emma told Julie: “A social worker is trying to get a pregnant mum into us and we just haven't got the capacity. So on average, we're still turning away about seven families for each referral that we get, which is just heartbreaking.”

But despite the huge demand for places, refuges don't have the funding to support all those in need. Nicole Jacobs, Domestic Abuse Commissioner says: “ Government doesn't prioritise domestic abuse in terms of funding and all of the training needed for front line services.”

At the ‘I Choose Freedom’ refuge, CEO Emma is struggling to stay afloat: “we currently are facing huge deficits within our budget for the next year. I've had to let go of three members of staff this week and we currently don't have a secure future.”

And without refuges, she feels a lot of people will be left in grave danger. Emma told Julie: “I would be very surprised if we don't see a large peak in domestic homicide if there is not long term sustainable funding provided for services like ours.”

Carole, Julie and Elaine thought their suffering couldn’t get any worse after their daughters were murdered. But when they heard the sentences given to the men who brutally killed them - they were devastated.

Ellie’s killer Thomas Griffiths was a few months from his 18th birthday and was sentenced as a juvenile. He received 12.5 years.

Joe Atkinson, was jailed for a minimum of 16 years for Poppy’s murder.

The judge in Ross McCullum’s trial sentenced him to serve a minimum of 23 years, citing cutting Megan’s throat a very substantial aggravating factor.

These sentences hinge on the fact that knives already in the home were used to commit the murders - this carries a minimum tariff of 15 years.

Had the women been stabbed in the street with a knife taken to the scene, the starting point would be 25 years. It’s a ten year disparity their mothers want to see changed.

Elaine, Julie and Carole feel the 10 year gap is insulting to their daughters and for all victims of domestic homicide, who are usually women.

Carole Gould, Ellie's mother, told Julie: “ We can't do anything to bring our girls back. But if we can raise awareness and bring in longer sentences for these very dangerous men, then we are guarding against future victims and we can't do anything more than that in our girls' names.”

Recognising the growing concern over sentencing for domestic homicide - the government commissioned Clare Wade KC to carry out an independent review. It was published last year and Wade proposed a raft of measures - but controversially, did not recommend an increase in the minimum tariff of 15 years.

Those who support that position point to the fact domestic violence and homicide have complexities other crimes may not.

Harriet Wistrich, Director at the Centre for Women’s Justice is concerned: “if the minimum tariff was raised from 15 years to 25 years, then it would have the impact of indirect discrimination against women who kill their intimate partners. Because we know that almost all women do so because they're a victim of his abuse. If they had managed to defend themselves and survive, they shouldn't then be sent to prison for 25 years plus for doing that.”

But Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, Chair of Refuge is in favour of an increase in the minimum tariff, arguing the justice system should simply adapt sentencing to protect, where necessary, women who kill their abusers: “The number of women who kill in those circumstances are tiny compared to the number of women who are being murdered every single day in our homes. The answer to this problem is to get the courts to properly understand and reflect the abuse that they've been suffering, then women who are abused and who kill their perpetrator are simply excluded from the 25 year regime.”

In November last year - following the Wade review - the government announced a public consultation on the issue of minimum sentencing for domestic homicide - it is due to end on the 4th March 2024.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson told Tonight:

“Our thoughts remain with the families of all those murdered in horrendous circumstances by partners or ex-partners…..The Government has taken decisive action to ensure domestic killers are locked up for longer. We’re making killing at the end of a relationship, using excessive violence and coercive or controlling behaviour statutory aggravating factors for murder, and for manslaughter involving sexual conduct…..

“This is a complex area of the law and changes must be carefully considered. This is why we are consulting on sentencing starting points"

Carole, Julie and Elaine are calling for people to take a few minutes to fill out the public consultation. It is open for anyone to complete. If you would like to have your say on if minimum sentences should be raised for cases of domestic homicide - you can fill out the public consultation here: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/murder-sentencing/murder-sentencing-consultation

-------

Resources & Useful Links

What are the signs of domestic abuse?

Domestic abuse can include, but is not limited to, the following:

Coercive control (a pattern of intimidation, degradation, isolation and control with the use or threat of physical or sexual violence)

Psychological and/or emotional abuse

Physical or sexual abuse.

Financial or economic abuse.

Harassment and stalking.

Online or digital abuse.

Domestic Abuse is a crime.

If you are in immediate danger, always call the police, and always dial 999 if it is an emergency and press 55 if you can’t talk (only on mobile phones). They have a duty to protect and help you.

If you visit any of these websites, please read the ‘hide your visit’ / ‘cover your tracks’ / safety information – or click on ‘Exit Website’

Codeword scheme - ANI

If you are experiencing domestic abuse and need immediate help, ask for ‘ANI’ in a participating pharmacy. ‘ANI’ stands for Action Needed Immediately but also phonetically sounds like the name Annie. If a pharmacy has the ‘Ask for ANI’ logo on display, it means they’re ready to help. They will offer you a private space, provide a phone and ask if you need support from the police or other domestic abuse support services.

Clare’s Law

If you are concerned about a partner’s history of domestic abuse, or are asking on behalf of someone else, then you call visit your local police station, apply online through the website of your local force, or call 101.

If you need support, the following services are available:

Women's Aid Support Information Women’s Aid’s directory contains details of local, regional and national services. Womens aid has a range of direct services for survivors, including a live chat service and an online Survivors’ Forum.https://www.womensaid.org.uk/information-support/

National Domestic Abuse Helpline - If you are concerned that you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, free and confidential support is available from:Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline: 0808 2000 247 Live chat Monday-Friday 3-10 pm: www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

I Choose Freedom - Refuges for survivors fleeing domestic abuse. https://www.ichoosefreedom.co.uk/

SafeLives - UK-wide charity dedicated to ending domestic abuse, for everyone and for good.

Email: info@safelives.org.uk If you are worried about someone you know, don’t wait for them to reach out, reach in. Visit: https://safelives.org.uk/reach-in

Respect: The Men’s Advice Line, for men who have been affected by domestic abuse.Helpline: 0808 801 0327 (Mon 10am - 5pm)Email: info@mensadviceline.org.uk (Mon - Fri 9am -5pm)Links for Live Chat: https://mensadviceline.org.uk/contact-us/ (Wed 10 - 11:30am & Thurs 2 - 4pm)

Galop: National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse HelplineHelpline: 0800 999 5428Email: help@galop.org.uk.Galop.org.uk - live chat available for LGBT+ abuse and violence survivors

Samaritans (24/7 service) – Confidential, non-judgemental emotional support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.

Call 116 123 (freephone, landlines and mobile). Email jo@samaritans.orgwww.samaritans.org

Victim Support: Support for anyone who has experienced domestic abuse, regardless of whether you have reported to the police. Call their free 24/7/ supportline on 0808 168 9111 Or use live chat by visiting https://www.victimsupport.org.uk/

SAMM (Support after Murder and Manslaughter) Peer Support Volunteershttps://samm.org.uk/ Email: info@samm.org.uk Phone: 0121 472 2912 Text: 07342 888570

Rape Crisis England and Wales - The 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line. Free 24 hours phone and online chat service, for anyone aged 16+ in England and Wales who has experienced something sexual that they didn’t want, didn’t consent to, or are feeling confused about – no matter when or where it happened. For victims and survivors of any gender.

Website and live chat: https://247sexualabusesupport.org.uk/ Support Line: 0808 500 2222

Chayn provides online help and resources in a number of languages about identifying manipulative situations and how friends can support those being abused. https://www.chayn.co/