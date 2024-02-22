The mother of Alexei Navalny has said that she is resisting pressure from Russian authorities to agree to a private burial after seeing her son's body.

Speaking in a video statement from the Arctic city of Salekhard, Lyudmila Navalnaya said investigators allowed her to see the former opposition leader's body at the city morgue.

She said she had once again asked for her son's body to be turned over to her, and protested what she described as authorities trying to force her into agreeing to a secret burial.

“They are blackmailing me, they are setting conditions where, when and how my son should be buried,” she said. “They want it to do it secretly without a mourning ceremony.”

Mr Navalny, known as Vladimir Putin's most recognisable opposition figure within Russian politics, suddenly died at an Arctic prison last week.

His death stirred international outrage, leading to a number of countries and activists to state that he had been murdered by Mr Putin.

Alexei Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya. Credit: AP

Mr Navalny's mother said she had spent nearly 24 hours in the morgue where officials told her that they had determined her son's death, and would reveal that to her if she agreed to a private funeral.

Ms Navalnaya accused the authorities of threatening her: “Looking into my eyes, they say that if I do not agree to a secret funeral, they will do something with my son’s body. Investigator Voropayev openly told me: ‘Time is not on your side, the corpse is decomposing',” she said, reiterating her demand to release her son's body "immediately."

Mr Navalny’s death has deprived the Russian opposition of its best-known and most inspiring politician less than a month before an election that is all but certain to give Mr Putin another six years in power.

Many Russians had seen Mr Navalny as a rare hope for political change amid Putin’s unrelenting crackdown on the opposition.

Since Mr Navalny’s death, about 400 people have been detained across in Russia as they tried to pay tribute to him with flowers and candles, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors political arrests.

Authorities cordoned off some of the memorials to victims of Soviet repression across the country that were being used as sites to leave makeshift tributes to Mr Navalny.

Police removed the flowers at night, but more keep appearing.

