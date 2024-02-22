The family of former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor has thanked fans for the “outpouring of love and celebration” but asked for speculation over the dancer's death to stop.

The professional dancer, who appeared on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing between 2010 and 2013, died aged 44 earlier this week.

A statement from his family asked for “constant” speculation over his death to stop.

Patsy Kensit and dance partner Robin Windsor in 2011. Credit: PA

It said: “We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and celebration of our beloved Robin.

“While we understand that there is a huge public and media interest around his passing, we as a family need time to process our shock and grief.

“We ask for the needs of our family and friends to be taken into consideration and for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“We would ask that the constant media speculation stop. As we have further information we will share a statement in due course.”

Born in Ipswich, Windsor joined the hit dancing competition in 2010, and participated in four series up until series 11 in 2013.

His celebrity partners throughout his time on the programme were Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley and Dragon’s Den mogul Deborah Meaden.

The Strictly Come Dancing team has paid tribute to him. A statement released on Tuesday read: “The whole Strictly Come Dancing family are deeply saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Robin Windsor.

"He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time.”

His cause of death has not been confirmed. Windsor had most recently been starring in Come What May, a Moulin Rouge tribute show.

