Guinness World Records has officially found it "no longer has the evidence" to support the claim a 30-year-old dog, who died in October 2023, was actually the oldest dog ever.

GWR has published its findings on Bobi, a Rafeiro do Alentejo from Conqueiros, Portugal.

According to GWR’s review and appeals process, it "no longer has the evidence it needs to support Bobi’s claim as the record holder."

Mark McKinley, Director of Records at GWR, who conducted the review, said: “We take tremendous pride in ensuring as best we can the accuracy and integrity of all our record titles.

Bobi’s owner, Leonel Costa, has been informed of GWR's decision. Credit: Guinness World Records

"Following concerns raised by vets and other experts, both privately as well as within public commentary, and the findings of investigations conducted by some media outlets, we felt it important to open a review into Bobi’s record.

“We of course require evidence for all Guinness World Records titles we monitor, often a minimum of two statements from witnesses and subject experts alongside pictures, video and where appropriate we will also assess data provided by technology relevant to the achievement.

"This might be GPS data for a journey record, timing-gate data for a speed record, or where available; microchip data to prove the age of a pet."

He added: "Central to Bobi’s evidence was microchip data sourced from the Portuguese government database, the SIAC, which it transpires, when chipped in 2022, did not require proof of age for dogs born before 2008.

Bobi playing with one of his cat companions, Ceguinho back in 2022. Credit: Guinness World Records

"With the additional veterinary statement provided as evidence for Bobi’s age also citing this microchip data, we’re left with no conclusive evidence which can definitively prove Bobi’s date of birth.

"Without any conclusive evidence available to us right now, we simply can’t retain Bobi as the record holder and honestly claim to maintain the high standards we set ourselves."

Bobi broke a century old record to become the record holder as the oldest dog on record and the oldest living dog, in February 2023 when he was aged 30.

He died in October aged 31.

The Portuguese pooch scooped the record from the previous oldest dog ever, Bluey (1910-1939), was an Australian cattle-dog who lived to be 29 years five months old.

Some people believed pictures of Bobi from 1992 and 1999 showed a different dog to Bobi in his later years

A picture of Bobi, supposedly, in 1999. Credit: Guinness World Records

Fans spotted the Bobi had white paws when he was younger but he was all brown when he died last year.

Dogs fur can change colour and texture but it does tend to go lighter or grey rather than darker.

Bobi was described as a calm and sociable pet who enjoyed relaxing by the fireplace on chilly days.

Speaking when he was made the record holder, his owner Leonel Costa, 38, said: “Bobi has been a warrior for all these years, only he knows how he’s been holding on – it must not be easy because the average dog’s life span is not that high.

“If he spoke, only he could explain this success.”

Mr Costa has been informed of GWR's decision.

