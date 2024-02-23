An Australian police officer has been charged with the double murder of two men believed to be his ex-boyfriend and his new partner.

Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, 28, is accused of killing flight attendant Luke Davies and TV personality Jesse Baird, whose possessions were found in a nearby skip.

The couple have been missing since Monday and were last seen at Mr Baird’s home, in the eastern Sydney suburb of Paddington. He worked as a presenter at Network 10.

New South Wales Police Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty told reporters at a news briefing on Friday that blood was also found in a search of Mr Baird’s home, as well as a “projectile” and a fired cartridge case.

Flight attendant Luke Davies. Credit: Channel 7

“This has now been ballistically matched to a New South Wales Police firearm… and that firearm belongs to the 28-year-old man who was charged today,” Mr Doherty said.

Police said in a statement that the off-duty officer, who handed himself in at Bondi Police Station on Friday, was a senior constable attached to a specialist command.

Lamarre-Condon appeared in Waverley court charged with two counts of murder, an NSW Court spokesperson confirmed to CNN. He didn’t apply for bail.

Jesse Baird on set at Network 10. Credit: Channel 7

Police said the officer had reportedly been in a relationship with Mr Baird, and while investigators wouldn’t comment on a potential motive, he said a line of investigation will include whether it was a “domestic-style incident.”

Neighbours came forward to report hearing a loud argument early on Monday morning.

Doherty said it will be alleged that Lamarre-Condon hired a van later that day to dispose of the bodies.

The van was found on Friday morning, but police have not revealed what was inside.

Police found a van, but have not disclosed what was inside. Credit: Channel 7

They are asking the public to help track the movements of the van between Monday and Friday morning.

“It’s really important we get the movements in relation to that van, as hopefully we can find the bodies and this is important for the family,” Doherty said. “They’re obviously devastated by the news.”

Doherty also said finding the bodies would shed more light on how the men died.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...