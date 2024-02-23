Average energy bill to fall by 12% from April, Ofgem announces

Play Brightcove video

A typical household will see a £200 reduction in energy bill prices from April

Ofgem’s energy price cap will fall by 12.3% from the current £1,928 to £1,690 from April 1 for a typical dual fuel household in England, Scotland and Wales, the regulator has announced.

It said the fall in the price cap would see energy charges reach the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which caused a spike in the wholesale market, driving up costs for suppliers and customers.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: “This is good news to see the price cap drop to its lowest level in more than two years - and to see energy bills for the average household drop by £690 since the peak of the crisis - but there are still big issues that we must tackle head-on to ensure we build a system that’s more resilient for the long term and fairer to customers. “That’s why we are levelising standing charges to end the inequity of people with prepayment meters, many of whom are vulnerable and struggling, being charged more up-front for their energy than other customers." More to follow...

