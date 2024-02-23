Beyoncé has first UK No 1 single in 14 years with Texas Hold ‘Em

Beyoncé has topped the UK singles chart for the first time in 14 years with country track Texas Hold ‘Em.

The 42-year-old American star made history this week as she became the first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart in the US.

Texas Hold ‘Em was released on February 11 during the Super Bowl, along with her other single 16 Carriages, and it is expected to feature on her album which will drop on March 29.

The LP will follow on from the success of her 2022 album Renaissance.

The 32-time Grammy award-winning star last went to number one in the UK singles chart on March 2010 when she collaborated with Lady Gaga on the song Telephone (2009).

Four more of her songs have reached the top spot – If I Were A Boy (2008), Deja Vu featuring Jay Z (2006), Beautiful Liar featuring Shakira (2007) and Crazy In Love (2003).

Beyoncé toured Renaissance in 2023, and a documentary chronicling her 39-city world tour premiered in North American cinemas on December 1.

Over the course of five months, some 2.7 million concertgoers attended and the tour made close to $500 million (£411m), according to Billboard.

Elsewhere in the singles chart this week, American singer-songwriter Benson Boone landed at number two with his offering Beautiful Things.

Lose Control by American singer Teddy Swims was at number three, and in the fourth spot is Training Season by pop star Dua Lipa, who has been teasing the release of a new album.

At number five is Stick Season by American musician Noah Kahan which has moved down four spaces from the top spot.

