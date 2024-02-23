Jumbo jet brought in to fly Taylor Swift fans to Sydney as storms hit Australia

An Australian airline brought in a jumbo jet to transport three normal-sized planes-worth of passengers hoping to get to a Taylor Swift concert, due to severe storms.

Qantas used an Airbus A380 to fly from Melbourne to Sydney to ensure customers got to the western Australian city as close to schedule as possible on Friday afternoon.

The flight, which left at 5pm (local time) would get fans to Sydney just in time to see one of Swift's four Eras tour performances at the Accor Stadium.

Usually this plane is only used to fly to places like London and LA, but given the incredibly high demand into Sydney on Friday, Quantas decided to use it for domestic flights.

The huge plane, which is the world's largest passenger aircraft, can carry 485 people, the equivalent of almost three Boeing 737 flights which normally flies on the route.

While the Swifties may have managed to get to the venue safely, the weather chaos continued, as the rain meant the concert start time was delayed.

A statement from Accor Stadium issued just before 6pm told concert-goers the three-hour show had been delayed.

"Please note, due to weather, show start time has been delayed," it said.

"Stay undercover until further notice and follow venue screens and staff instructions.

"Stay safe and remember to be kind to those around you."

Fans were unable to see support act Sabrina Carpenter, who Swift later brought on stage for a surprise duet to her song 'White Horse'.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers. Credit: AP

Despite the rain, fans spotted a Katy Perry, as well as Swift's boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce in the crowds.

While many fans were delighted that a jumbo jet got them to the concert, Swift's use of her own private jet has seen her come under scrutiny in recent weeks.

She even threatened US student Jack Sweeney, 22, with legal action after he tracked and shared her flights on her private jet on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Her growing romance with NFL star Kelce has meant more plane journeys to spend time together, including a 5,700-mile journey from Japan to watch him play at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, 11 February.

