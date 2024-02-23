By ITV News Westminster Producer, Maya Bowles

The PM's adviser on political violence says the government should look at giving police more powers to "disperse" protests outside Parliament, MPs offices, and council chambers, amid questions about MP's safety.

Lord Walney, said "aggressive protests are not an expression of liberal democracy", but a "threat to liberal democracy".

It comes after the Speaker of the House of Commons said his decision to defy parliamentary convention by picking a Labour amendment to the SNP's Gaza ceasefire motion was motivated by concerns for MPs safety.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle faced calls to resign over the chaotic scenes in Parliament on Wednesday night, when he said he wanted to offer MPs the chance to vote on all party's amendments, because of threats to MPs security over their stance on a ceasefire.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted MPs "need to be able to raise views without the fear of being attacked".

"It's simply unacceptable for intimidation or aggressive behaviour to threaten our democracy and freedom of expression" he said.

"That's why we're giving the police more powers and I expect the police to use them to make sure we clamp down on all of this."

After the SNP tabled a similar motion calling for a ceasefire in Gaza in November, many Labour MPs who abstained feared for their safety after protests in their constituencies.

Concerns around the security of MPs have been heightened since the murders of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016, and Conservative MP David Amess in 2016 at a constituency surgery.

Conservative MP Mike Freer stepped down earlier this month after a series of death threats and an arson attack on his constituency office.

Tory backbencher Tobias Ellwood also faced a pro-Palestinian protest outside his home last week, after which Mr Ellwood said politicians cannot be viewed as "fair game", and the "bar of acceptable behaviour" towards MPs was falling.

Conservative former minister Vicky Ford told the Commons on Thursday: “In order to be here at this time I have delayed giving a personal statement to the police on the latest individual who thinks it is fair game to harass, stalk and threaten members of this House.”

A left-wing student anarchist was also found guilty this week of plotting to kill at least 50 politicians.

Jacob Graham, 20, dedicated his manual, called the "Freedom Encyclopedia", to "terrorists past and future, anarchists etc" and buried bomb-making chemicals in a secret woodland hide.

Home Secretary James Cleverly told ITV News MP's votes "should not be distorted through fear of intimidation", in fact the only thing politicians should fear is the ballot box."

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said "it's really important that we protect our democracy, that we don't have threats or intimidation against MPs."

"We've seen the unacceptable protests outside Tobias Ellwood's House, we've seen Mike Freer... choose to stand down.

"You cannot have those kinds of threats and intimidation taking place in a democracy", she said.

