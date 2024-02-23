The US plans to impose more than 500 new sanctions on Russia following the death of Putin’s most prominent critic, opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The Treasury Department has vowed to continue applying financial pressure on Moscow as details of the new sanctions are to be announced on Friday.

They are said to target Russian officials and companies.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, with the bloody incursion by the Kremlin due to enter into a third year on Saturday.

The White House had promised major sanctions in response to the death of Navalny last week.

After meeting with Navalny’s wife and daughter, US President Joe Biden the sanctions would be “against Putin, who is responsible for his death.”

Earlier this week, the US carried out a series of new arrests and indictments against Russian businessmen in five separate federal cases after violations of sanctions.

In the UK, Russia's war machine was slapped with 50 new sanctions by the government in a crack down on those supplying Putin's armoury with munitions, such as rocket launch systems, missiles and explosives.

These new sanctions also target key sources of Russian revenue, including metals, diamonds, and the energy trade.

The government claims that sanctions on Russia have deprived the country of an estimated $400 billion.

The conflict has largely grinded to a stalemate and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly urged the West to provide more weapons or risk emboldening Russia's forces.

