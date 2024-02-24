The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, a spokesman said on Saturday.

Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, made the announcement on his Telegram account and thanked “everyone” who had called on Russian authorities to return his body to his mother.

Earlier on Saturday, Yulia Navalnaya, his widow, accused President Vladimir Putin of mocking Christianity by trying to force his mother to agree to a secret funeral after his death in a penal colony.

More to follow...

