Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has distanced himself from the former Tory deputy chairman's claim that “Islamists” have “got control” of Sadiq Khan.

Lee Anderson claimed the London mayor had "given our capital city away to his mates", with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak facing calls from Labour for Mr Anderson to lose the whip.

Mr Shapps, the defence secretary, told ITV News that he had not listened to the MP for Ashfield's comments, but said: "In this country we maintain amazingly good, for the most part, community relations.

"It doesn’t matter whether you’re Christian, Jewish or Muslim, and I want to see that continued.

"I have many concerns and complaints about the London mayor Sadiq Khan who I think has been terrible for transport, terrible for housing and hasn’t been good for policing, but I wouldn’t use that kind of language about him either.

"In the end we have the perfect opportunity to rid the capital of Sadiq Khan - it’s an election and it comes in May."

Rishi Sunak with Lee Anderson Credit: Jacob King/PA

Mr Shapps said the outcome of the matter was one for "others" in the Conservative party to decide.

In an appearance on GB News, Mr Anderson had said: “I don’t actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan and they’ve got control of London… He’s actually given our capital city away to his mates.”

The remarks prompted criticism from Labour and some Conservatives, with senior Tory MP Sir Sajid Javid describing them as “ridiculous”.

Sajid Javid Credit: PA

Tory peer Gavin Barwell, who was Theresa May’s Number 10 chief of staff, said the remark was a “despicable slur”.

The Muslim Council of Britain said the comment was “disgusting” and criticised the “silence of the party in the face of such extremism”.

A spokesperson said: “In a week where we learn of an explosion in Islamophobic hate crimes, influential MPs and a donor to the Conservative Party are endorsing common talking points that peddle conspiracy theories and Islamophobic tropes of alleged Muslim takeovers of our country.”

Ashfield Independent council leader Jason Zadrozny said the town “deserves better” and “Lee Anderson is an embarrassment”.

