Comedian and actor Amy Schumer has revealed she has Cushing's syndrome after she was on the receiving end of online speculation over her appearance.

Schumer was subjected to social media attacks over what people said was her changed appearance when she was guest earlier this month on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

In an social media post shortly after her appearance on the show, Schumer revealed she has endometriosis and was experiencing some “medical and hormonal things” but confirmed she was “okay”.

On Friday, she shared a further update with News Not Noise newsletter, revealing she has exogenous Cushing syndrome, brought on by getting steroid injections in high doses.

Cushing's syndrome is a condition caused by having too much of a hormone called cortisol in your body. It can be serious if it's not treated, according to the NHS.

Schumer said she felt "reborn" after her diagnosis.

"There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands.

Amy Schumer appears on Jimmy Fallon to promote her new show 'Life & Beth'

"While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up," she told Jessica Yellen’s News Not Noise newsletter.

She continued: "So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable. It has been a crazy couple weeks for me and my family. Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in.

"But thank God for that. Because that's how I realised something was wrong. Just like when I realised I had named my son something that didn't sound so good. The internet is undefeated, as they say.

Amy Schumer

Schumer said she wanted to share her diagnosis to advocate for women’s health and body positivity.

“The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time,” Schumer explained.

”I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn’t believe them.”

“This is a good example of the fact that we never know what is going on with someone,” she said. “Everyone is struggling with something. Maybe we can all be a little kinder to each other and ourselves.”

Symptoms of Cushing's syndrome - NHS

One of the main signs is weight gain and more body fat, such as:

increased fat on your chest and tummy, but slim arms and legs

a build-up of fat on the back of your neck and shoulders, known as a "buffalo hump"

a red, puffy, rounded face

Other symptoms include:

skin that bruises easily

large purple stretch marks

weakness in your upper arms and thighs

a reduced sex drive (low libido) and fertility problems

depression and mood swings

Cushing's syndrome can also cause high blood pressure, which can be serious if not treated.