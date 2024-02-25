An Israeli military offensive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a deal is reached for a weekslong ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

Speaking on Sunday, the Israeli Prime Minister claimed that total victory in the territory would come within weeks once the ground offensive in Rafah begins.

Netanyahu confirmed to US broadcaster CBS that a temporary ceasefire deal is in the works, but gave no further details.

Talks resumed on Sunday in Qatar, Egypt’s state-run Al Qahera TV reported, citing an Egyptian official as saying discussions would follow in Cairo with the aim of achieving the ceasefire and release of dozens of hostages held in Gaza, as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu is arguing that military pressure is the best way to free the hostages. Credit: AP

Meanwhile, Israel is nearing the approval of plans to expand its offensive against the Hamas militant group to Rafah on the Gaza-Egypt border, where more than half the besieged territory's population of 2.3 million are seeking refuge.

Humanitarian groups have warned of a catastrophe in Rafah, which is Gaza's main entry point for aid, and the US and other allies say Israel must avoid harming civilians.

Netanyahu has said he’ll convene his cabinet this week to approve operational plans that include the evacuation of civilians to elsewhere in Gaza.

"Once we begin the Rafah operation, the intense phase of the fighting is weeks away from completion. Not months," Netanyahu told CBS.

"If we don’t have a deal, we’ll do it anyway,” he added.

Friends and relatives of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza by the Hamas militant group attend a rally calling for their release in Tel Aviv. Credit: AP

Netanyahu also claimed that four of the six remaining Hamas battalions are concentrated in Rafah.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC that President Joe Biden hadn't been briefed on the Rafah plan.

“We believe that this operation should not go forward until or unless we see (a plan to protect civilians),” Mr Sullivan said.

Heavy fighting has continued in parts of northern Gaza, the first target of the offensive.

“We’re trapped, unable to move because of the heavy bombardment," said one resident, Ayman Abu Awad.

He said that starving Palestinians have been forced to eat animal fodder and search for food in demolished buildings.

“We have to feed the children. They keep screaming they want food. We cannot find food. We don’t know what to do,” said Um Ayad, a market vendor in nearby Jabaliya.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the UN agency for Palestinians, said they haven’t been able to deliver food to northern Gaza since January 23, adding on X, formerly Twitter, that “our calls to send food aid have been denied."

Israel said that 245 trucks of aid entered Gaza on Sunday - less than half the amount that entered daily before the war.

Palestinian children receive food in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Credit: AP

Israel's air and ground offensive has driven around 80% of Gaza's population from their homes, putting hundreds of thousands at risk of starvation and the spread of disease.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza says 29,692 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting began in October, with two-thirds of those killed reportedly women and children.

The ministry's death toll doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants. Israel says its troops have killed more than 10,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7 killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and about 250 hostages were taken to Gaza by militants.

