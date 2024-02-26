Does conducting penguin counts sound up your street or perhaps sorting mail at a not so ordinary workplace?

If so, you could be just the right fit to work at what has been dubbed the world's southernmost Post Office.

The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT) is now accepting applications for its 2024-25 season, and is seeking intrepid adventurers to take on a range of roles at its base in Port Lockroy, Antarctica - located around 9,000 miles from the UK

"From sorting mail at the world's southernmost post office to posting penguin memes, UKAHT has job opportunities you won't find anywhere else," the UKAHT says on its website.

Applicants are wanted to spend five months living and working in the remote British territory, and can apply to take on one of five roles, which include base leader, shop manager and general assistant.

The UKAHT said it is particularly interested to hear from anyone who has experience and skills in customer service, wildlife monitoring and general maintenance, amongst other areas.

If accepted, you could be responsible for helping to welcome up to 18,000 visitors to the island, perform maintenance and upkeep tasks of historic buildings and artefacts or run Port Lockroy's charity gift shop.

Port Lockroy has no access to Wi-Fi or running water, so potential applicants should be aware they will need to be resilient, physically fit and environmentally aware.

Anyone interested has until Monday March 18 to apply, with training due to start in August.

Successful candidates will then commence their stints in the Antarctic between late 2024 to March the following year.

