Opposition parties set out plan to reject final Scottish budget vote

Opposition parties have set out plans to vote against the Scottish Government’s “damaging and chaotic” budget ahead of a crucial Holyrood vote.

The final vote on the 2024-25 Scottish budget will be held in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

It includes tax rises for high earners, as well as funding for local authorities who implement a council tax freeze.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison, who is also Finance Secretary, has come under fire after it was revealed an additional £62.7 million would only be allocated to councils who adopted the freeze.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

The budget already set out £147 million as compensation for the freeze.

Ahead of the crucial vote, Scottish Labour have said they will oppose the plans.

The party’s finance spokesman Michael Marra said: “This latest damaging and chaotic SNP budget will devastate public services and fails the people of Scotland.

“From cutting cost-of-living support during the cost-of-living crisis to slashing the housing budget during a homelessness crisis, it is clear that the SNP’s priorities are not those of the people in Scotland.

“While hammering Scots with tax rises as a substitute for economic growth, the SNP is siding with energy giants against Labour’s plans to bring down bills.

“This budget will hamper growth, damage public services and fan the flames of inequality in our country. This SNP economic incompetence must end.

“The SNP want you to pay more for less.”

Scottish Tory finance spokesperson Liz Smith said: “This SNP tax-and-axe budget is a desperate attempt to plug the hole they created in Scotland’s finances. That economic illiteracy still underpins their approach.

This budget is taking Scotland in the wrong direction Liz Smith

“Instead of aiming for growth, reducing the tax burden, supporting councils and local services and bringing in public sector reform, the SNP and their anti-growth Green allies are headed full-tilt in the opposite direction.”

Ms Smith added: “This budget is taking Scotland in the wrong direction. It will hinder growth, not promote it. As many experts have warned, that means the SNP’s financial mismanagement will make it impossible to fund essential services.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Scottish Liberal Democrats cannot vote for a budget that impoverishes councils and takes an axe to public services.

“People need a liberal budget that invests in local services, mental health and growing the economy.

“We will stand up for a growing and thriving economy; an economy which creates prosperity and lifts people out of poverty, an economy which generates the tax revenue we need to invest in lifting up Scottish education, rescuing the NHS and building more warm homes.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.