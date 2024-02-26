Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has rejected a SNP application for an emergency debate on Gaza despite promising one last week.

It comes after the Commons descended into chaos on Wednesday night when the Speaker defied parliamentary convention by selecting a Labour amendment to the SNP's Gaza ceasefire motion.

After the chaotic scenes in parliament, Sir Lindsay publicly apologised to the SNP, and offered the party an opportunity to hold a fresh vote using a mechanism called an SO24.

Sir Lindsay said: "the Government is ready to make a relevant statement tomorrow so there is a very imminent opportunity for this important matter to come before the House.

“That is why I have decided the application for an emergency debate should not proceed."

But the SNP's Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn accused the Speaker of "failing the people of Gaza", asking: "if 30,000 dead Palestinians aren't worthy of an emergency debate, what is?"

Mr Flynn said the fact that Sir Lindsay had blocked the debate was "outrageous" as it "flies in the face of what we were told would happen last Thursday".

“Last week the Speaker of the House of Commons broke the rules, this week he has broken his word", he said.

“The SNP has sought to act in good faith to ensure that we can move this debate forward and tried to have a discussion today on ending arms sales to Israel and ensuring the UK uses its voice in the United Nations in favour of an immediate ceasefire."

Over 70 MPs have now called for Sir Lindsay to resign, signing an early day motion of no confidence in him.

Sir Lindsay told MPs in the Commons that his decision "does not mean that members cannot apply for a debate at a later stage when circumstances might have changed."

Sir Keir Starmer came under fire last week as he was accused of pressuring the Speaker into accepting a vote on the Labour amendment in order to avoid a revolt in his party.

The Labour leader denied he "threatened the Speaker in any way" over the Gaza ceasefire vote, and said instead he "simply urged to ensure we have the broadest possible debate".

