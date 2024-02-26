Play Brightcove video

In footage of the incident, the officer can be heard screaming 'I will no longer be complicit in genocide' while he is engulfed in flames

A US Air Force serviceman has set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC in protest against the "genocide" in Gaza.

The man, who suffered life-threatening injuries, filmed his protest and began livestreaming the video streaming platform Twitch on Sunday.

Police believe the man started the stream, set his phone down and then doused himself in accelerant and ignited the flames.

In the footage, he can be heard shouting “I will no longer be complicit in genocide."

The video has now been removed by the platform. But police confirmed they have obtained and reviewed a copy.

The man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

It is the second known instance of self-immolation outside an Israeli embassy in recent months.

In December a protester set themselves on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, Georgia. The act was believed to be one of “extreme political protest.”

It comes amid growing tensions over Israel's expanding operation in Gaza.

An estimated 1.4 million Palestinians displaced by the war have taken refuge in Rafah Credit: AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently seeking the cabinet approval for a military operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, where over half of the enclaves population is seeking refuge.

A temporary ceasefire deal is being negotiated to allow aid into Gaza and allow the release of Hamas held hostages.

Israel has faced mounting criticisms of its campaign, including genocide claims against the Palestinians.

Since October 7, when Hamas killed at least 1,200 people in Israel, the Palestinian health ministry says more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Israel has adamantly denied the genocide allegations and says it is carrying out operations in accordance with international law.

