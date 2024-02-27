Buckingham Palace has announced the "shock" death of Thomas Kingston, 45, who was the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston.

A spokesperson from the Palace said the following:

"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.

"In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston. Credit: Alexandra Diez de Rivera/Buckingham Palace/ PA

Mr Kingston was found at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening, ITV News understands, with emergency services called shortly after 6pm.

There will be an inquest into the cause of his death, but there are no suspicious circumstances.

A statement released on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, Mr Martin and Mrs Jill Kingston, Mrs Joanna Connolly and Mrs Emma Murray said the family announces Mr Kingston's death "with the deepest sorrow".

"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him.

"His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

The death of Mr Kingston was in no way related to the Prince of Wales missing a memorial service due to a "personal matter" on Tuesday afternoon, ITV News understands.

