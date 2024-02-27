Play Brightcove video

'Ever since leaving university in 1989, this has always been my approach. My great consolation has always been my Lover, Jen, who has always been there for me whenever I need her from dawn and beyond the many Midnights we've shared together.' (Credit: ParlView)

Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison used his farewell speech from politics to complete a type of "Taylor Swift bingo" set down by his two daughters.

Morrison, who spoke in Australia's House of Representatives chamber on Tuesday, was challenged to work the names of all of US pop-star Swift's albums into his remarks - a task which he duly took up.

Days before his speech, t he 55-year-old had posted a series of photographs of him and his family attending Swift's Eras tour in Sydney on social media.

"In preparing for this day, Abbey and Lily [Morrison's daughters] suggested that I should play a type of Taylor Swift bingo," Morrison said.

"And they said by trying to work the names of every single Taylor Swift album into my remarks."

How many was he able to sneak in? Well, from Swift's 2008 release Fearless to 1989, which came out last year, Morrison did not emerge Red faced. Although whether his speech will make it into Folklore is another topic of discussion.

Morrison announced in January he would be stepping away from politics after nearly two decades.

He served as Australian prime minister between 2018 and 2022, being replaced with the incumbent Anthony Albanese.

Announcing his decision to retire from politics at the time, Morrison said he wanted to "take on new challenges in the global corporate sector and spend more time with my family".

Writing on Instagram, he said: "I am extremely grateful to my family, friends, local community and local party members and supporters in Cook for their incredible support during this time, that has enabled me to serve my country at the highest level and make Australia a stronger, more secure and more prosperous country.

"It has been a great honour to serve as the member for Cook and as prime minister."

