'Just get on and pay people', former sub-postmaster Alan Bates tells MPs

Alan Bates told MPs he wants the compensation scheme to speed up, "just get on and pay people", he said.

MPs are quizzing the current and former Post Office bosses, along with former sub-postmaster Alan Bates, about the Horizon scandal and progress on compensation.

Pressure has been mounting on the government and the Post Office to fully compensate sub-postmasters since the airing of ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office in January.

One of the people giving evidence today is former Post Office chairman Henry Staunton, who had a public spat with business secretary Kemi Badenoch last week.

The row began after Mr Staunton alleged a senior civil servant had told him to delay compensation claims to sub-postmasters ahead of the election.

This led to a series of rebuttals from Ms Badenoch, Mr Staunton and the senior civil servant involved, Sarah Munby.

More than 700 branch managers were prosecuted by the Post Office between 1999 and 2015 after faulty Horizon accounting software made it look as though money was missing from their shops.

Alan Bates

Former sub-postmaster Alan Bates whose story was at the centre of the ITV drama is giving evidence on Monday alongside former sub-postmasters Tony Downey and Tim Brentnall.

Mr Bates urged the Post Office to just "get on and pay people" in his evidence to MPs on the committee.

"It's not about words, it's about deeds", he said.

The former sub-postmaster told MPs he was unhappy with the speed of compensation.

When asked if the redress was getting faster and fairer, Mr Bates said "speaking personally of my claim, I can say no, it isn't."

Earlier this month Mr Bates rejected what he called a "paltry" compensation offer from the government, which he said was around a sixth of what he asked for.

Mr Bates also said the Post Office was "a dead duck" and should be "sold to Amazon for £1".

Nick Read

Nick Read is the current CEO of the Post Office, and has been since 2019.

His comments sparked fury from sub-postmasters last week when he said he would uphold over half of the Horizon scandal convictions, in a letter to the justice secretary.

Mr Read said the Post Office would be "bound to oppose an appeal" in at least 369 of the 700 cases it had prosecuted.

His comments came after the minister for the Post Office admitted their new legislation to exonerate sub-postmasters will also clear the names of people "who were, in fact, guilty of a crime".

Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis referenced the letter at the committee on Tuesday, saying he found it "extraordinary" that "even under new leadership victims are still treated with caution and suspicion, which is maybe not going to lead to other coming forward".

Henry Staunton

Henry Staunton was the chair of the Post Office from December 2022, until he was sacked by business secretary Kemi Badenoch last month.

After Mr Staunton claimed he had been told by a civil servant to go slow on compensation payments ahead of the election, Ms Badenoch said he was lying and that his comments were "a blatant attempt to seek revenge" for being sacked.

Ms Badenoch is currently at a conference in Abu Dhabi, but issued a letter to the chair of the business committee Liam Byrne in which she doubles down on her position against Mr Staunton.

"Sunlight is the best disinfectant", she says, before laying out a number of rebuttals against Mr Staunton's claims.

Ms Badenoch also said the former Post Office chair was being investigated over "bullying allegations" before his dismissal.

Hundreds of victims are still awaiting compensation despite the Government announcing those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

