'No-one could stand up' to Alec Baldwin on Rust set according to crew member

Crew members have called out the "ludicrous" pace of work and how "no-one" was prepared to stand up to Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust, while a court heard about the fatal 2021 on-set shooting.

Armourer for the Western movie, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is currently facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Lawyers defending Gutierrez-Reed stated the 24-year-old was at a unique disadvantage on set, being a part-time member of staff without a trade union membership on a set where few people challenged the lead actor on matters of safety and related budget.

Defendant Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, former armourer on the set of the movie "Rust". Credit: AP

Alec Baldwin had been pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the movie set in October 2021 when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

One crew member stated there had already been two gun misfires on set before the fatal shooting and just one safety meeting took place as a result.

Testimony from the case veered towards the actor's handling of the weapon that killed Hutchins, including a video of Baldwin twice practising a cross-draw manoeuvre shortly before the fatal shooting.

Filming for the movie wrapped in May of last year, but its cinematic release date has yet to be announced.

Guns and ammunition left 'unattended'

Front-line crew member Ross Addiego made an emotive statement in the court, recounting his first-person account of the fatal shooting.

“The first person I made eye contact with was Halyna, who was clearly injured. In fact, she was starting to go flush and I think holding her right side,” said Addiego, breaking into tears. “I think I yelled out, ‘If you can’t help, get ... out of here, and someone call 911.'”

Mr Addiego described his anger at safety procedures, stating the storage cart for guns and ammunition was frequently unattended.

Alec Baldwin speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set. Credit: AP via Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office

Investigators found six live rounds on the set of Rust, including the one that killed Hutchins.

He said before to the fatal shooting he lodged safety complaints with union representatives and the film’s top safety official.

Mr Addiego said: “At times we seemed to be working at ludicrous speeds.

“We always seemed to be rushed and under the gun.”

'Did you ever stand up to Mr Baldwin?'

After a cross-examination, Mr Addiego was quizzed on if he was aware that Gutierrez-Reed had unsuccessfully requested for more time to focus on her responsibilities as an armourer - instead of prop duties.

He was asked: "Did you ever stand up to Mr Baldwin and say, ‘No, we’re not going to move this fast?'"

“That's not my job,” Addiego said.

Defending lawyer Jason Bowles said: "With everybody else, grown men, not standing up to Mr Baldwin, wouldn’t you find that difficult for her also?”

He noted that Addiego has sued Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions and questioned his motives in testifying.

"Are you hoping that you can come in and testify here today and something happens to Ms. Gutierrez-Reed and it will help your lawsuit?” Bowles asked.

“I'm hoping for justice, sir," Addiego responded. "Two people were injured on a film set. That has affected not only me, that has affected the film industry.”

