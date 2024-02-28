Play Brightcove video

'I can breathe again,' Emma Caldwell's mother tells ITV News' Louise Scott, as Ian Packer is convicted of her daughter's murder

A serial rapist has been convicted of murdering Emma Caldwell and attacking multiple other women.

Iain Packer, 51, was found guilty of murdering the 27-year-old sex worker after she went missing in Glasgow on April 4, 2005.

Her body was found in an isolated area of woodland, near Roberton, South Lanarkshire, the following month.

Police Scotland has now apologised to the families of Ms Caldwell's family and Packer's other victims for failures in policing, at the time the crimes were committed.

Packer was first interviewed by police the month after Miss Caldwell’s body was found.

Assistant Chief Constable Bex Smith said in a statement: “Emma Caldwell, her family and many other victims, were let down by policing in 2005. For that we are sorry.

“A significant number of women and girls who showed remarkable courage to speak up at that time also did not get the justice and support they needed and deserved from Strathclyde Police.”

Iain Parker has been convicted of 33 charges against 22 women. Credit: Police Scotland

Miss Caldwell vanished days after telling her mother Margaret about her hopes to overcome a heroin addiction, which began following the death of her sister in her early 20s.

She came from a close-knit family and saw both parents twice a week and spoke to them daily.

Her family reported her missing after she failed to respond to attempts by them to change a planned meeting.

A dog walker found Miss Caldwell’s body in woodland, with a “garotte” around her neck, on May 8, 2005.

During Packer’s trial, the court heard a soil sample taken in 2021 from the site where Miss Caldwell’s body was found was a “97% match” with soil found in his blue work van, and Packer was charged by police in February 2022.

Emma Caldwell’s mother, Margaret, gave evidence during the trial Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Packer was also convicted of raping 11 women among dozens of other charges, following a six-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

In total a jury found him guilty of 33 charges, relating to 22 victims, while three other charges, the court heard against him, were not proven.

He denied all the charges in court, accusing all the women of lying, but admitted during evidence he indecently assaulted Miss Caldwell. He said he was “ashamed” of his actions towards her.

But he denied murdering Miss Caldwell in his evidence, telling the court: “It wasn’t me who killed her. It wasn’t me. I didn’t do anything to her.”

The trial heard evidence from multiple women about Packer’s brutal attacks on them.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard KC described Packer as a “violent” and “obsessive” user of sex workers with an “unhealthy addiction” to procuring their services.

Packer is expected to be sentenced later on Wednesday.

Inside Iain Packer's van, where a soil sample was found to lead to his conviction. Credit: Police Scotland

Assistant Chief Constable Bex Smith said: “Police Scotland launched a re-investigation of the case in 2015 after instruction from the Lord Advocate.

“It is clear that further investigations should have been carried out into Emma’s murder following the initial enquiry in 2005. The lack of investigation until 2015 caused unnecessary distress to her family and all those women who had come forward to report sexual violence.

“It is the courage, resilience and determination shown by Emma’s family, in particular her parents William and Margaret, and all those who survived Iain Packer’s horrific catalogue of offending that got us to where we are today.

“William is, sadly, no longer here to see this day, but I hope this verdict gives Margaret and all those affected by this case, the justice they deserve.”

She added: “Iain Packer was a calculating sexual predator who targeted women over many years. It is hard to comprehend how anyone could carry out such despicable, ruthless acts.

“He took Emma’s life for his own gratification in the most appalling circumstances and cruelly left her body in remote woods hoping to cover his tracks.”

