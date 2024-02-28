Monica Lewinsky has been revealed as the face of a US fashion brand's campaign to encourage people to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

The American personality modelled chic, tailored office-wear from luxury clothes store Reformation, as she urged people to "go out and vote".

Lewinsky became a public figure in 1998, when it was revealed she'd had a sexual relationship with the then US president Bill Clinton, when she was working as a White House intern.

For years she kept quiet about what became known as the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal , before later re-emerging as a public speaker.

She wrote in March 2018 that the affair “was not sexual assault” but “constituted a gross abuse of power”.

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, right, with former White House aide Linda Tripp in 1998. Credit: Handout photo / AP

Now, she wants to empower women to exercise their democratic right in the upcoming elections.

“Voting is using your voice to be heard, and it’s the most defining aspect of our democracy.”

“If you wanna complain for the next four years, you gotta go out and vote," the 50-year-old said as part of her Reformation campaign named "You've Got The Power".

The fashion brand said: "Monica’s been empowering women to use their voices and feel powerful for a long time.

"So it just makes sense that she’d help us do the same.

"And while great clothes won’t fix everything, putting them on and going to the polls is a pretty good place to start.

"It’s a super important election year and faith in big institutions is pretty low. We get it. We don’t wanna be another brand just telling you to vote, so we partnered with experts at vote.org "

Monica Lewinsky for Reformation. Credit: Reformation / CNN

The campaign is in partnership with vote.org, a non-partisan organisation, which aims to make voting more accessible for US citizens.

It shares information on methods of voting, reminders of when to head to the polls and helps people create a plan on how to make their ballot count.

Reformation made a $25k donation as part of the campaign and will share a some of the proceeds from their limited-edition "You've Got The Power" sweatshirt will go towards their work.

Monica Lewinsky is fronting a new campaign for LA-based apparel brand Reformation. Credit: CNN

The US election is currently in its primary stage - where people vote for who they want to be their party's candidate.

For the Republicans, Trump has swept all five of the early state contests, including South Carolina, the home state of his rival Nikki Haley.

He now heads into Super Tuesday, when 15 states and one territory hold Republican nominating contests, as the overwhelming favorite to lock up the Republican nomination.

Biden has now cruised to victories over lesser known candidates in South Carolina, Nevada and New Hampshire, which he won in a write-in campaign.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump easily won their party’s primaries in Michigan.

