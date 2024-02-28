Rishi Sunak has failed to back Post Office chief executive Nick Read after it emerged he is under investigation.

The prime minister told MPs at PMQs that it would be "innapropriate" for him to comment, after he was asked by Labour's Kevan Jones if he and his business secretary "have confidence in Nick Read's leadership at the Post Office".

The detail about the investigation into Mr Read was brought to light at the Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday, when former chair Henry Staunton shocked MPs by alleging there was an 80-page document on Mr Read's conduct.

It had previously been understood that it was only Mr Staunton himself under investigation, after Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said he was being investigated for bullying.

But Mr Staunton, who claims he has been the victim of a “smear campaign” since a public fallout with Ms Badenoch, said his own behaviour was only referenced once in the document about Mr Read.

The PM told the Commons: “Our focus remains working closely with the Post Office to ensure it delivers justice for postmasters caught up in this historic scandal and that is why we will imminently bring forward legislation that we promised.”

And when pressed by reporters on whether the government has confidence in Mr Read, a Downing Street spokesperson, said "yes".

Labour former minister Dame Angela Eagle questioned why Mr Sunak had opted not to comment in the Commons, adding: “And yet he allows his trade secretary to comment freely, loudly and often on Twitter.

“Is he content with her activities and her behaviour in this respect?”, she asked.

Mr Sunak replied: “The Business Secretary set out her position explicitly and clearly in the House last week, and actually since then, and despite some of the claims that were made by the party opposite, the former permanent secretary at the department has completely refuted the claims that were made, and yesterday the current CEO and the director of business resilience at the department refuted Mr Staunton’s recollection.”

Former chair Henry Staunton had previously alleged he was told by a senior civil servant to delay compensation payouts to sub-postmasters, but Ms Badenoch accused him of lying and said his comments were "a blatant attempt to seek revenge" for being sacked by her.

Asked by MPs if he was informed that his behaviour was under investigation in November last year, Mr Staunton said: “What there is, actually, is Mr Read fell out with his HR director and she produced a ‘speak up’ document which was 80 pages thick.

“Within that was one paragraph… about comments that I allegedly made.

“So, this is an investigation, not into me, this is an investigation made into the chief executive Nick Read.

“That one paragraph you could say was about politically incorrect comments attributed to me which I strenuously deny.

“This was not an investigation into me, this was an investigation based on the 80-page document prepared by the HR director.”

The Post Office said it was investigating a complaint against a number of people including Mr Read.

MPs on the Business and Trade Committee were shocked when they heard the revelation about the investigation into Mr Read, Conservative Jonathan Gullis joked that there would be a new ITV drama called "Mr Staunton and Mr Read vs the Post Office".

The Horizon IT scandal saw more than 700 sub-postmasters prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Hundreds of sub-postmasters are still awaiting compensation despite the Government announcing those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

