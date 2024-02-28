Play Brightcove video

Firefighters drive through road engulfed by blaze in Texas (Credit: Greenville Fire Department)

Disaster declarations have been issued in parts of Texas, following a series of wildfires which also forced the shutdown of a nuclear weapons facility.

Firefighters have struggled to contain the fire which has destroyed homes, cut off power for thousands and forced authorities to issue evacuation orders.

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties in Texas, including its Panhandle region in the north of the state.

In a statement the Republican said: “The State of Texas stands ready to… deploy all resources needed to protect our fellow Texans and their property…

“Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe”.

Satellite imagery shows wildfires burning in Texas and neighbouring Oklahoma (Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA)

Unseasonably hot and dry weather, as well as strong winds have helped the Smokehouse Creek Fire to grow to more than five times its size since it started on Monday.

It has burned nearly 800 square miles of land according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, making it the second largest wildfire in Texas history.

The Pantex nuclear plant, which assembles and disassembles atomic weapons, was forced to pause operations and evacuate all non-essential staff on Tuesday.

However early on Wednesday, Pantex tweeted that the facility "is open for normal day shift operations" and that all personnel were to report for duty according to their assigned schedule.

In Borger, a community of about 13,000 north of Pantex, Hutchinson County emergency management services personnel planned a convoy to take evacuees from one shelter to another ahead of expected power outages and overnight temperatures well below freezing.

Borger resident Adrianna Hill managed to escape from the town: “It was like a ring of fire around Borger, there was no way out... all four main roads were closed.

“What saved our butts was that northern wind... it blew it the opposite direction.”

At least some residents in the small city of Fritch in Hutchinson County were also told to leave their homes Tuesday afternoon because of another fire that had jumped a highway.

"Everything south of Highway 146 in Fritch evacuate now!" city officials said on Facebook.

There is hope that the weather may help firefighters bring the situation under control, with less wind and possibly rain forecast for Thursday.

