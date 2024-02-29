Body Shop to shut 75 more stores: Is your local branch affected?

The retailer was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick. Credit: PA

The Body Shop is to shut 75 more stores within the next six weeks with 489 job losses, its administrators have said.

The high street beauty retailer went into administration earlier this month, and has roughly 200 outlets across the UK and over 2,000 staff.

Administrators from FRP Advisory said the latest closures will take place over the next four to six weeks as part of a heavy restructuring aimed at preserving the brand.

Last week, the retailer shut seven shops in its first phase of restructuring after confirming plans to close nearly half of its then-198 UK outlets.

The latest announcement will leave the retail firm with 116 stores across the UK.

The administrators will also cut around 270 head office jobs as part of a heavy restructuring.

The retailer was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon as one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, focusing on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products.

Private equity firm Aurelius took over the business after buying The Body Shop for £207 million in November.

A source close to Aurelius told ITV News earlier in February that The Body Shop sits in a "far worse financial state" than it had anticipated when it acquired the brand.

Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.

“The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

The 75 stores to close within the next six weeks are:

  • Aylesbury

  • Banbury

  • Barnstaple

  • Basildon

  • Battersea

  • Bedford

  • Beverley

  • Bexleyheath

  • Blackburn

  • Blackpool

  • Bournemouth Commercial Rd

  • Bolton

  • Brixton

  • Broughton Park

  • Bury

  • Camberley

  • Carlisle

  • Carmarthen

  • Chippenham

  • Cirencester

  • Croydon

  • Didcot

  • Durham

  • East Kilbride

  • Edinburgh Gyle Centre

  • Edinburgh Princes Mall

  • Epsom

  • Fareham

  • Farnborough

  • Glasgow Braehead

  • Glasgow Fort

  • Glasgow Silverburn

  • Glasgow Station

  • Grimsby

  • Halifax

  • Harlow

  • Hastings

  • Hempstead Valley

  • High Wycombe

  • Huddersfield

  • Hull

  • Ilford

  • Ipswich

  • Isle of Wight

  • Islington

  • Kendal

  • Kings Lynn

  • Leeds White Rose

  • Lewisham Centre

  • Lichfield

  • Loughborough

  • Luton

  • Macclesfield

  • Middlesbrough

  • Morpeth

  • Newton Abbot

  • Northampton

  • Oldham

  • Perth

  • Peterborough Queensgate

  • Portsmouth

  • Regent Street

  • Salisbury

  • Stafford

  • Stanstead Airside

  • Stratford Upon Avon

  • Swansea

  • Telford

  • Thanet

  • Trowbridge

  • Wakefield Trinity Walk

  • Walthamstow

  • Wigan

  • Woking

  • Wolverhampton

The stores remaining open are:

  • Aberdeen

  • Ashford Outlet

  • Basingstoke

  • Bath

  • Belfast Victoria Square

  • Birmingham New St.

  • Birmingham Bullring

  • Bluewater

  • Bracknell Lexicon

  • Bradford Broadway

  • Braintree Outlet

  • Brent Cross

  • Bridgend Outlet

  • Brighton

  • Bristol Cabot Circus

  • Broadgate

  • Bromley

  • Bury St Edmonds

  • Cannock Outlet

  • Cardiff St Davids

  • Castleford Outlet

  • Canterbury Whitefriars

  • Chelmsford

  • Cheltenham

  • Chesire Oaks Outlet

  • Chester Foregate Street

  • Chesterfield

  • Chichester

  • Clarks Village Outlet

  • Colchester

  • Coventry

  • Crawley County Mall

  • Cribbs Causeway

  • Dalton Park Outlet

  • Derby Intu

  • Doncaster Lakeside Outlet

  • Dudley

  • Dundee

  • Dunfermline

  • Ealing

  • East Midlands Outlet

  • Eastbourne

  • Edinburgh St James

  • Enfield

  • Fleetwood Outlet

  • Foyleside

  • Glasgow St. Enoch

  • Gloucester

  • Gretna Outlet

  • Guildford High Street

  • Gunwharf Outlet

  • Harrogate

  • Harrow

  • Hatfield

  • Hereford Commercial St

  • Hounslow Treaty Centre

  • Icon at O2 Outlet

  • Inverness

  • Kingston-Upon-Thames

  • Lancaster

  • Leamington Spa

  • Leeds Briggate

  • Leicester New Shires

  • Lincoln Waterside

  • Liverpool One

  • Livingston Outlet

  • Llandudno

  • London Bridge

  • Lowry Outlet

  • Maidstone

  • Manchester Arndale Centre

  • Manchester Royal Ex

  • Meadowhall High St

  • Metro Centre Platinum Mall

  • Milton Keynes

  • Newcastle Eldon Sq

  • Nottingham Bridlesmith Gate

  • Oxford Street Soho

  • Oxford Westgate

  • Poole

  • Prestom

  • Reading

  • Romford

  • Rushden Lakes

  • Shrewsbury

  • Skipton

  • Solihull

  • Southampton West Quay

  • Southend

  • Spalding

  • St. Albans

  • Staines

  • Stockport

  • Stratford City Westfield

  • Sunderland

  • Sutton

  • Swindon Outlet

  • Talke Hanley Outlet

  • Taunton

  • Thurrock

  • Trafford Park

  • Truro

  • Tunbridge Wells Royal Victoria Place

  • Uxbridge Market Square

  • Warrington

  • Watford

  • Wembley Outlet

  • White City Westfield

  • Whiteley Village

  • Wimbledon

  • Winchester

  • Windsor

  • Worcester

  • Worthing

  • York Coppergate Walk

  • York Depot

The stores that closed last week were - Surrey Quays (London), Oxford Street Bond Street (London), Canary Wharf (London), Cheapside (London), Nuneaton (Warwickshire), Ashford Town Centre (Kent), Bristol Queens Road (Bristol).

