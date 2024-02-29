Police Scotland has not confirmed if the shooting of Brian Low was a targeted attack and admitted evidence may have been lost due to his death initially being ruled as non-suspicious.

It took ten days for a murder investigation to be launched, after Mr Low's body was found by a member of the public alongside his black Labrador at 8.30am on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Officers who attended the scene, in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of the Aberfeldy, initially believed his death was non-suspicious and likely a medical incident.

But after a medical examination on Wednesday, a post mortem carried out by two doctors on Friday confirmed Mr Low was fatally shot.

Officers' concerns began to grow and a crime scene was set up on Wednesday.

"Its appreciated in the time frame between the Saturday and the Wednesday something could have been lost, but we've taken every effort to ensure everything has been collected since then." Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the Major Investigation Team, told reporters.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Mr Macdougall said police were keeping an open mind on the motive of the shooting.

He refused to comment on whether it was a targeted attack, or whether any suspects have been identified. But they did say they were not treating the death as a "hunting accident."

Mr Macdougall confirmed there was "nothing to suggest Brian was involved in criminal activity" and confirmed he was not known to the police, or involved in a public feud.

He said Brian's family was informed of the murder investigation as soon as the post mortem results were shared.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "We are now turning to the public for information. Aberfeldy is a remote area with a close-knit community. Anything unusual would stand out.

"I am asking anyone with information, if you noticed anything out of the ordinary or heard anything of concern, to please contact us."

Chief Inspector Greg Burns, Local Area Commander, said: "I understand this is an extremely concerning incident for a small, rural community but please be assured we are doing all we can to piece together the full circumstances and find whoever is responsible.

“High visibility patrols remain in the area and there will be an increased police presence as the investigation continues.

"We are working closely with the Major Investigation Team as part of our enquiries, which includes officers going door-to-door.

"I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with them,” he added.

Police Scotland can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0884 of Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

