The mother of murdered schoolgirl Brianna Ghey has met with the prime minister and secretary of state about mindfulness in schools and online safety.

Esther Ghey sat down with Rishi Sunak and Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP to discuss her campaigns to develop mindfulness skills in schools, and to drive better safeguarding for children on mobile phones and social media.

The meeting, held over Teams, is hoped to be the first of many to help shape action around mindfulness in schools and mobile phone use.

Esther said it was "a really productive meeting" that opened up "a positive line of communication".

How are you supposed to monitor this?' Esther spoke to ITV News earlier this month about the pressure on parents to follow their child's mobile phone activity

“Approaching the meeting as both a parent and the prime minister, Rishi listened to my thoughts around both mindfulness in schools and concerns over mobile phone safety for our children," she said.

“The prime minister showed his concerns and support for many of the points raised – making a real commitment in supporting parents and taking suggestions on board around the dangers and issues faced by our young people.

She added that Mr Sunak recognised "the need to gather evidence" and that she hopes to keep working with the government.

Brianna was murdered in a Warrington park by two 15-year-olds in February last year. Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, a judge ruled, were motivated by sadism and transphobic hate.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held the meeting over Teams. Credit: PA

Now, Esther and the Warrington Guardian newspaper are running the Peace In Mind campaign, which is raising money to send teachers on Mindfulness in Schools Project (MiSP) training courses.

She said she believes Brianna may have had an "easier life" had she been given the help to stay mindful.

Esther also told ITV News earlier this month that she found it "difficult" to track Brianna's social media use.

"Brianna was self-harming... (had) an eating disorder as well," she said.

"And I found out after what happened to Brianna that she was actually on Twitter, on pages that were encouraging that.

"And I didn't know that as a parent. I only found out after Brianna had passed away.

"It's so difficult to track what's happening. The kids and young people have these phones in their pockets."

