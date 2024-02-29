The former Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration, David Neal, has said in a report that the "protection" of UK borders "is neither effective nor efficient".

Mr Neal criticised the Home Office's management of border control in a report released on Thursday, along with a number of other damming reports.

The report said Border Force officers are often "distracted" by other concerns and that there was "a lack of basic communication equipment" at border posts.

"This is basic stuff that is not being done well", Mr Neal wrote.

The Home Office released 13 reports by Mr Neal on Thursday after he was sacked last week for leaking his reports to the media and putting sensitive information into the public domain.

Mr Neal said the Home Office had been too slow to publish the reports by his department, and that he had been fired in a Microsoft Teams call.

The leaked reports claimed UK Border Force failed to check hundreds of private jets arriving at London City airport - that report has not yet been published by the Home Office.

The former borders inspector said the alleged lack of checks meant criminals, illegal immigrants and extremists could have come into the UK.

Mr Neal appeared at the Home Affairs Committee last week, telling MPs he was fired for “doing his job”.

“I think I’ve been sacked for doing what the law asks of me and I’ve breached, I’ve fallen down over a clause in my employment contract, which I think is a crying shame", Mr Neal told MPs.

The Chair of the Home Affairs Committee, Dame Diana Johnson, wrote to the Home Secretary on Thursday, saying the committee is "deeply troubled" by the evidence they heard.

"Irrespective of the whys and wherefores of his dismissal, we are left with yet another Home Office mess", Dame Diana said.

More than 40 refugee charities including Freedom from Torture and the Refugee Council have written to the Home Secretary with concerns about how Mr Neal's sacking will affect the asylum system, saying it "creates a vacuum".

The letter points out that vital inspections into asylum accommodation including the Bibby Stockholm barge and the RAF Wethersfield site, as well as a report into the handling of modern slavery and human trafficking claims, cannot be submitted without an inspector.

In written evidence sent to the committee, Mr Neal called for the watchdog role to have greater powers and more resources in order to fully scrutinise the work of the Home Office and hold its decisions to account.

Mr Neal also denied a suggestion by Home Secretary James Cleverly that he had been afforded the opportunity to reapply for his role, telling MPs that was “not the case”.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Mr Neal claimed the Home Office's handling of his reports was a “scandal and incredibly dangerous”.

Mr Neal's tenure as the independent borders watchdog was due to end on March 21 and he claimed No 10 had blocked his reappointment before he was ultimately fired.

Responding to an urgent question from Labour in the Commons last week, Immigration Minister Tom Pursglove said the Home Office “categorically rejects” the claims.

Mr Pursglove said: “When it comes to the questions that she raises around these flights at London City airport and the information that has been put in the public domain, the Home Office categorically rejects these claims by David Neal.”

Labour branded the move “total Tory chaos on borders and immigration”.

Mr Pursglove insisted Border Force performed “checks on 100% of scheduled passengers arriving in the UK and risk-based intelligence-led checks on general aviation.”

He added: “Mr Neal was made aware of a specific issue in the recording of data at London City airport which meant that a large proportion of flights recorded as high-risk should have been reclassified as low-risk, and it’s disappointing that he’s chosen to put misleading data into the public domain.”

Migration figures released on Thursday showed small boat arrivals were down 6 per cent compared to 2022, and that the government granted asylum to 62,336 people - the highest number since records began.

