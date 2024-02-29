A Holocaust survivor told Prince William during his visit to a London synagogue that she "missed" Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales continues to recover from abdominal surgery.

The prince met with Jewish students and Holocaust survivor Renee Salt, 94, at Western Marble Arch Synagogue on Thursday to discuss the recent rise in antisemitism in the UK.

Ms Salt told William: “I’m sure if your wife would have been well she would have been here I miss her so much, give her my best wishes.”

After discussing her experience during the Holocaust, the Prince of Wales told the 94-year-old: “I’m sorry it’s got to that stage."

During his solo trip, William listened to young people share how they have been affected by antisemitism and how they are trying to combat it.

The Prince of Wales said he and Kate both condemn the rise in antisemitism directed against the country's Jewish community.

He said: “Well, you’ve heard it from me, antisemitism has no place in society, you’ve heard that from me OK – I’ve said that before and I’ll say it again.“

"And hearing all … your lived experiences both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise in antisemitism that you guys have talked about so eloquently this morning, and I’m just so sorry you’ve had to experience that, it has no place and it shouldn’t happen.

“So that’s why I’m here today to reassure you all that people do care, people do listen and we can’t let that keep going.”

The visit was the first time the Prince has been seen after pulling out of a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle due to a personal matter, on Tuesday.

Prince William met young people at a synagogue in London to help combat antisemitism

Play Brightcove video

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

Despite William's mention of his wife Kate, he gave no update on her health. She has not been seen in public since December.

Cases of antisemitism have been on the rise since the October 7 raids by the Palestinian militant group Hamas killed about 1,200 and saw around 250 people taken hostage.

William’s visit to the synagogue came after he called for the fighting in the Israel-Hamas war to end “as soon as possible”.

He also has lobbied for increased humanitarian support for Gaza, during a visit last week to the London headquarters of the British Red Cross.

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.