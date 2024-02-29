Hundreds of people are being moved out of their homes in Aberdeen as they contain collapse-risk concrete.

Aberdeen City Council said it had found Raac panels in around 500 homes in the city’s Balnagask area, including 364 council properties, with 299 occupied by council tenants.

The survey recommended that 299 council tenants be relocated to alternative accommodation within the city as soon as possible.

The council said officers are currently exploring options for the long-term viability for the site, which include "remedial works or demolition."

A detailed appraisal is to be presented to council within six months.

Councillor Miranda Radley, Convener of the Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee, said: “This is an incredibly difficult situation for everyone living in a Raac affected property, but the Council will be doing everything we can to support our tenants during this hugely challenging time.”

"These are people's homes and we need to ensure we support our tenants, but also engage with owners and privately rented tenants, to keep them informed on this matter.”

What is Raac?

Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac) is a lightweight form of concrete. The way that Raac is created makes it weaker than the normal building material.

There is no coarse aggregate - for example gravel and crushed stones - in Raac, this is what gives concrete its strength.

Instead fine aggregate - such as sand and stone particles - is combined with chemicals to create gas bubbles, and heat to cure the compound. This makes it relatively weak.

