PM to make speech on 'protecting democratic processes'

The prime minister will make a speech on Friday evening on "protecting our democratic processes", addressing events in Parliament last week after the Speaker upended parliamentary convention because of concerns for the safety of MPs.

There have been fears about MPs being targeted and intimidated by demonstrators in recent months, particularly by those demanding action to bring an end to the fighting in Gaza.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle cited security concerns as a reason for his decision to overturn parliamentary convention by granting a vote on a Labour amendment to an SNP Gaza ceasefire motion last week.

In a speech to police bosses on Wednesday night, the PM warned of a "growing consensus that mob rule is replacing democratic rule", remarks which sparked backlash from a number of human rights groups.

Police leaders were brought to Downing Street to discuss concerns about protests in the wake of the Hamas attacks on 7 October.

The PM told police: "We simply cannot allow this pattern of increasingly violent and intimidatory behaviour which is, as far as anyone can see, intended to shout down free debate and stop elected representatives doing their job."

"I am going to do whatever it requires to protect our democracy and our values that we all hold dear", he said.

The speech from the PM comes as controversial figure George Galloway won the Rochdale by-election on Friday, running on a pro-Palestinian ticket.

Commenting on the by-election results on Friday, Mr Sunak said "it was very concerning to see reports of intimidation through the by-election", describing the campaign as "one of the most divisive we've seen in recent times".

The Prime Minister was in Scotland on Friday morning giving a speech to the Scottish Conservative conference, and has returned to London to make the Friday evening speech.

Conservative backbencher Tobias Ellwood’s home was targeted earlier this month by pro-Palestine protesters, with the police warning his family to “stay away” from the property as “arriving through that crowd would’ve antagonised the situation”.

Tory MP Mike Freer announced he was stepping down earlier this month because of safety fears, after an arson attack on his office.

He revealed he and his staff had decided to wear stab vests when attending scheduled public events in his constituency, after learning that Ali Harbi Ali had watched his Finchley office before going on to knife Sir David Amess to death during a constituency surgery in 2021.

Last Friday there were also four arrests in Stoke-on-Trent after pro-Palestine demonstrators disrupted a Conservative fundraising event.

Labour MP Dawn Butler told ITV News on Wednesday she 'contacts the police on a regular basis' because of safety fears.

The family homes of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have also been set upon by environmental protesters in past months.

Two serving MPs - Labour’s Jo Cox and Conservative Sir David Amess - have been murdered in the past eight years, with reforms to the security of parliamentarians having been introduced as a result.

The government announced a £31 million package to bolster protection for MPs on Wednesday.

The package will fund enhanced police capabilities, increase private sector security provisions for those facing a higher risk and expand cyber security advice to locally elected representatives.

A report from the home affairs committee on Tuesday said regular protests in central London are placing too much pressure on police resources and putting other policing priorities at risk.

The committee found more than £25 million has been spent on policing pro-Palestinian protests since the October 7 attacks and December 17, recommending the government consider increasing the minimum notice period for a protest to six days to enable police to better prepare.

After the result was announced in the Rochdale by-election, Mr Galloway bellowed "Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza."

The Labour party had previously resisted pressure to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, but last week changed their stance to call for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire".

The government, however, currently calls for an "immediate humanitarian pause".

