The Prince of Wales is in Wales to celebrate St David's Day, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship joined him on the visit

The Prince of Wales knocked back shots with Wrexham Football Club's Hollywood star owner Rob McElhenney to celebrate St David's Day.

William declared the Welsh club every football fan's second club as he pulled “horrendous” pints at the supporters' home bar.

The future King quizzed diehard fans about their fairytale ride with Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and McElhenney, who bought Wrexham AFC and revived the club’s fortunes.

He met McElhenney and regulars in the Turf pub, a stone’s throw from Wrexham’s ground, and praised their achievements.

Last season the club was promoted to the Football League after a 15-year absence as well as boosting tourism in the small town.

He said: “It’s a great success story you’re building here, everything you’ve started and achieved it’s fantastic, so onwards and upwards – it’s exciting.

“And anyone who’s a true football fan wants to see you do well.”

Missing was one of the club’s star owners, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, who was unable to travel from the US for the royal visit as he is editing the latest instalment of his Deadpool movie series.

McElhenney and tenant landlord Wayne Jones took William behind the bar and he tried to pull a pint of the popular Madri lager.

The Prince of Wales with his personalised Wrexham AFC shirt, meeting Ben Tozer, Rob McElhenney and Club Captain Luke Young Credit: PA

His first effort was all foam and declared “horrendous” by the prince and his second was not much better.

“Still got a horrible head on it, that’s why I don’t work behind the bar. That might settle in about an hour, talk among yourselves,” he quipped.

The Hollywood star suggested his own blended American whiskey brand, Four Walls, and the pair each knocked back a shot, before touring the club's grounds.

The Prince of Wales was also gifted a personalised "William" Wrexham AFC shirt as he met Ben Tozer club Captain Luke Young on the club's pitch.

The Prince of Wales meets pupils during a visit to Ysgol Yr Holl Saint/All Saint's School in Wrexham. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales then met pupils at Ysgol Yr Holl Saint/All Saint's School in the town.

He heard how the school is celebrating St David's Day and about how it is teaching its pupils about local Welsh history and cultural traditions.

