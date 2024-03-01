Thomas Kingston died from 'traumatic head wound,' inquest finds

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, died from a “traumatic head wound," an inquest found.

A gun was found near his body in an outbuilding at his parent’s home in the Cotswolds, the opening at Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court heard.

Senior coroner Katy Skerrett told the inquest Mr Kingston had eaten lunch with his parents. His father had then gone out to walk the dogs, and on his return discovered his son's body in an outbuilding.

Mr Kingston was found at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening, ITV News understands, with emergency services called shortly after 6pm.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The couple on their wedding day in 2019 Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Mr Kingston, 45, was married to Lady Gabriella Kingston, who is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Prince Michael was a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lady Gabriella is currently 56th in line to the throne.

Announcing his death on Tuesday a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace said: "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.

"In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Mr Kingston was a director of Devonport Capital, which specialises in providing finance for companies in “frontier economies.”

He previously worked in Baghdad, Iraq, helping to procure the release of hostages after joining the Diplomatic Missions Unit of the Foreign Office.

"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him," a statement released on behalf of his family said.

"His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

