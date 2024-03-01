Three hurt in south London moped shooting

Three people have been hurt after shots were fired by a moped rider who was being pursued by police in south London.

Officers had been chasing the moped after it failed to stop in the Clapham area just before 5pm on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force added that a firearm was discharged from the moped near Clapham Common South Side.

Two people suffered shotgun pellet injuries – which police confirmed were non life-threatening – while a third was injured by the moped.

Two people were injured in the shooting Credit: Jake Warren/PA

The suspects fled the scene and officers are attempting to trace the moped.

Police said a firearm had been recovered at the scene.

A local barber said he was left “shocked” after hearing shooting close to his shop near Clapham Common.

The man, who gave his name as Kaka, 34, who works in Chop Barbers, told the PA news agency: “I was in the shop just before 5pm and I heard a gunshot up the road.

“We were all shocked because it was so close, the police were everywhere afterwards.”

Several roads in the area have been cordoned off.

London Ambulance Service said it had taken two people to a major trauma centre and one to hospital.

Police said the person injured by the moped is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

A crime scene is in place and there have been no arrests.