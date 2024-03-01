By James Gray, ITV News Multimedia Producer

Thousands of children and their families across England find out on Friday which secondary school they have been offered a place at from this September.

Many will be hoping to have secured a spot at their preferred choice, but there is no guarantee as many schools are significantly oversubscribed.

If you are not happy with the offer your child has received, what choices do you have and can you appeal a decision? ITV News explains.

How are secondary school places decided?

All schools are set admission criteria, usually by the school itself or local council, which are used to determine which children are offered places.

Admission criteria can vary but schools may choose to prioritise offers based on factors including living distance from the school, if there is a sibling at the school or if a child has attended a particular primary school - these are known as 'feeder schools'.

Different types of schools - e.g. grammar and faith schools - can choose their own selection criteria, while academies and free schools are in charge of their admissions.

Typically, an application asks for three preferred school choices to be listed on a child's application.

Department for Education (DfE) data shows that last year 82.6% of secondary school applicants were offered a place at their first choice - down from 83.3% in 2022.

Some 95.6% of children also received an offer to attend one of their preferred secondary school choices.

How do you find out if your child has got a place at their preferred secondary school?

Councils will inform children and their families of secondary school places on Friday March 1, usually by email.

Once you have received an offer you must accept it by the deadline that is mentioned within the offer letter.

Failure to do this could result in your offer being withdrawn and it being awarded to someone else instead.

If you have not applied for a secondary school place for your child, is it too late to?

No. It's not too late to make an application, but your child is less likely to be offered a place at their chosen schools if you miss the deadline.

You could choose to put your child's name down on a school's waiting list in the event that a spot opens up.

If you did not get your first choice, how can you appeal?

In the situation that your child is rejected from their first choice secondary school you can appeal, with information on exactly how to do this detailed within the decision letter you are sent.

Parents or guardians can only appeal against a decision once and each rejection must be appealed separately.

From the day that the decision letter is sent, you have 20 days to lodge an appeal.

A separate deadline will be set by the admission authority for submitting information and evidence to support your appeal. Anything given after this deadline has passed might not be considered and could result in delays to a hearing.

The government says that appeals must be heard within 40 school days of the deadline for making an appeal.

A panel of three people will hear the appeal itself, with both the admission authority and a child's family given an opportunity to plead their respective arguments.

An outcome from the appeal will usually be sent within five days.

Appeals must be lodged within 20 days of a decision letter being sent out. Credit: PA

What happens if you have changed your school preferences?

If your school preferences have changed, you can look to apply for a place at a different school outside of the normal application cycle.

Instances like this can occur, for example, when a family has moved.

What if your child has not been given a place at all?

All local authorities are obliged to offer your child a place to study at school, even if they cannot make an offer for your top choice.

In the unlikely event that your child has not been made any offer, you are strongly advised to get in touch with your local authority at your earliest convenience.

