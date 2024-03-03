A seven-year-old girl has died after a migrant boat capsized in northern France.

Officials say the boat was carrying 16 people when it sank in the Canal de L'Aa in Watten, around 20 miles from Calais.

She had been travelling with her pregnant mother, three siblings and father, according to local officials - who confirmed surviving family members were all taken to hospital in Dunkirk.

Police and firefighters were alerted to the sinking boat by a walker.

Bertrand Gaume, prefect of the Hauts-de-France region, stated that the boat was "probably stolen" and not large enough to carry the amount of people onboard.

Local authorities confirmed the vessel was also carrying a couple, two men, and six young children.

Watten town hall has also made a room available allowing people not transported to the hospital centre to warm up while waiting for the investigating services.

More to follow...

