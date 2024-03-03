King Charles is planning on making an official visit to Australia later this year, despite his cancer diagnosis.

The Australian government announced the plans on Sunday, saying it will begin engaging with States and Territories this week about the possible trip.

“Australia is preparing for a possible visit from His Majesty The King to Australia later this year," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

“The King has shown his compassion for Australians affected by recent natural disasters, just as Australians have shown compassion and support for the King following his cancer diagnosis.

“The King, Queen and members of the Royal Family are always welcome in Australia. My government is engaging with States and Territories on options for a possible Royal visit.”

It would be the first visit by a reigning monarch since 2011, when the late Queen Elizabeth visited.

Buckingham Palace has not confirmed the trip.

The King was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last month and is currently receiving hospital treatment.

Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

The Queen has been carrying out her royal diary of engagements and last week said her husband was doing “extremely well under the circumstances”.

She previously said the King, who underwent his first bout of cancer treatment two weeks ago, had been “very touched” by all the messages of support he received from the public.

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.